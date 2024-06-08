The Oti Regional Minister, DSP (rtd) Daniel Machator, led hundreds of residents, students, and farmers in a tree planting exercise aimed at combating deforestation and promoting environmental sustainability in the region.

The initiative saw over 100,000 trees planted across various districts and municipalities.

According to Machator, the tree planting campaign is part of the government’s broader strategy to promote sustainable development and address environmental challenges.

Speaking at this year’s event at Dambai College of Demonstration in the Krachi East municipality, DSP (rtd) Daniel Machator stressed the importance of preserving the environment for future generations.

He lamented the devastating effects of deforestation on the ecosystem and stressed the need for urgent action.

The Regional Minister called on the residents of the Oti Region to join hands in the tree planting campaign to make a positive impact on the environment.

He encouraged everyone to take responsibility for protecting the region’s natural resources and to actively participate in conservation efforts.

Also, John Adu-Bofdour, the Forestry Range Manager at Dambai, echoed the call for more tree planting to mitigate the diverse impacts of climate change.

He urged everyone to do their part in caring for trees to ensure their survival.

He said the benefits of a thriving tree population are well worth the effort.

Some students pledged to water the trees regularly and protect them from potential harm.

They also vowed to educate others about the importance of trees and their impact on the environment.

