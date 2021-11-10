The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare will later today meet players in the Creative Arts Industry.

The meeting has been scheduled for 10 am at the National Police Headquarters cafeteria, Accra.

The meeting was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alex Obeng.

This follows a series of meetings held the past few weeks with the editors and media partners, religious organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Ghana Football Association among others in the country.

The meeting was to dialogue on ways to improve the symbiotic relationship that exists between the Police and these institutions in order to promote a more peaceful, safe, and law-abiding society.

It also offered the Police the opportunity to listen to concerns about policing in the country.

Read the statement below:

