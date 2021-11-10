The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Kabonu, has revealed how much is added to the salary of a teacher who also serves as a housemaster in schools.

According to him, the teacher earns not more than GHC 100 when he plays the additional roles despite the challenges associated with it.

“When a teacher is promoted to be a housemaster or housemistress, the money you get in addition to your salary is not more than 100 cedis. Even the salary of a headmaster is not up to 3,000GHC and that is his take home pay so you can imagine,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

His revelation comes at a time when the teacher union has threatened to embark on a strike over their service conditions.

This among others Mr Kabonu said cannot be termed as motivation as they are always taken for granted.

He, thus, said the union wants the government to start negotiations aimed at reviewing teachers’ conditions of service or face the dire consequence of the intended strike.

READ ALSO: