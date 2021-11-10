A 34-year-old man, Ayuba Adavo, has been arrested by men of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly raping a lady in the Warri metropolis.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspect was arrested on Monday after the 25-year-old victim reported the case.

The lady was said to have reported that the suspect blocked her way around 8:00 pm on Sunday on the Amagiya Road, Sapele.

She claimed that he dragged her to his room where he threatened to shoot her with a locally-made cut-to-size gun before forcefully sleeping with her.

The victim further told the police that the suspect, who was heavily drunk, then slept off.

Our correspondent learnt that the woman, on noticing that the suspect was fast asleep, sneaked out and ran to the Sapele Police Station, where she reported the case.

A patrol team of detectives was said to have invaded the house and arrested the suspect with one cut-to-size gun with one live cartridge.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, while confirming the incident, said investigation was ongoing.

ALSO READ:

In another development, Edafe said police operatives arrested a suspected Automated Teller Machine card thief, Ojo Amos, 38.

He said, “When searched, a total of 33 ATM cards and a cash sum of N50,000 were recovered from the suspect, who also confessed that he stole one of the cards from one Rufai Abdulahi at Zenith Bank, Kwale branch, and left immediately, adding that he later withdrew the sum of N250,000 from the victim’s account.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect usually stayed behind his victims at ATM machines waiting and targeting people whom he felt were not too educated, including aged women and children, and once he noticed that they were having problems operating the ATM machine, he moved closer to them, pretending to be a bank worker trying to help them and in the process, he swapped their ATM cards.

“The suspect, who confessed to having been engaged in this illicit act for the past four years, told the police that he watched his victims as they entered their ATM PINs, memorises them and after swapping the ATM cards, he used either a PoS stand or an ATM machine to empty their bank accounts.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Ari Ali, urged members of the public to be vigilant when using ATMs and report suspicious activities in their areas to the police.