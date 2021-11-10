The Suhum Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for impersonating a Military Officer to defraud a desperate young man seeking to be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces.

On November 8, 2021, the victim, Ohene Addo Richmond, who lives at Akyem Apedwa assisted by ADO 2 Aggrey Nana Addo, a fire officer with Suhum Fire Service arrested the suspect Tanko Sani, 32, and handed him over to the Suhum Police.

The victim reported that on November 6, 2021, the suspect introduced himself to him as an army officer, convinced and collected cash of Ghc 2,800.00 under the pretext of recruiting him into the Service but later found out that he was not an Army Officer as claimed.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said on receipt of the complaint, a statement was obtained from the complainant and witnesses.

He said the suspect was re-arrested and detained to assist investigations.

DSP Tetteh cautioned the youth to desist from paying bribes for enlistment since such does not work.

