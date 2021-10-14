Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has been urged to withdraw the notice indicating that all public sector workers without Ghana Card won’t receive salaries from December 1, 2021.

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, who made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, noted a public sector joint committee meeting is the way to go.

“Controller should withdraw the public notice. Write a letter to Mr Yaw Baah to convene a public sector workers committee meeting involving all the stakeholders, they have to allow us to prepare our questions, interrogations and the officials from government side will also prepare what they have and then if at the end of the day, there are no challenges, why not, they can go ahead,” he said.

All government workers without the Ghana Card will not be paid salaries, a statement by the Controller has said on Wednesday, October 13.

The reason for the initiative, they explained, is to reduce the risk of undeserving payments or claims.

Part of the release read: “By this notice, all existing and prospective government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and have obtained their Identity numbers.”

But Mr Carbonu said NAGRAT is going to write to the CAGD to stop threatening them with non-payment of salaries.

He added that he is not against all government workers getting the Ghana Card, but the way the CAGD is going about is wrong.

