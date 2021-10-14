Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi have resolved to suspend payment of all levies until issues with electricity tariffs are resolved.

The traders reached the agreement at a general meeting, Thursday morning.

For about five hours on Wednesday, the market was without electricity as the power company disconnected supply over non-payment of bills.

Traders at the Kejetia market have clamoured for the installation of metres for each shop as they complain of high electricity charges.

The market operates a centralised metering system which the traders are not in support of.

For about four months, traders have refused to pay the electricity charges in protest to access their own meters.

The outstanding electricity bills amount to close to GHC400, 000.

On Wednesday, the Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected power to the market.

Power was restored following an intervention of the Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne.

Operations manager of Kejetia Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng says they will withdraw payment of all levies.