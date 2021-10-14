Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Jayana, has secured a brand ambassadorial deal with Amanex Company Limited, manufacturing, and export company of household maintenance products.

The deal was announced at an event held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Accra.

Unveiling Jayana as the new Brand Ambassador, the Chief Executive Officer of Amanex, Mr Eric Amanquanor, said the gospel artiste’s outstanding personality made her fit for purpose.

“Amanex Company Limited is determined to dominate the Ghanaian market and other West African Countries and we believe Jayana is the right person to spearhead this campaign,” he said.

Jayana is expected to market and promote the products of Amanex across Ghana and other West African states.

The award-winning gospel artiste, who was elated about the honour done her, promised to use her influence to promote the products.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel artiste and songwriter.

She is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, energetic performance, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music with her mesmerising and captivating vocal.

Jayana’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, praise, and worship.

She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future music talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jane Awindor now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui, and others.

Jayana’s music career kicked off on October 29, 2006, after ‘Stars of the Future with Awurade Ani Wo Meso as her maiden album.

Amanex Company Limited is a registered Ghanaian company specialised in manufacturing and exporting household maintenance products such as Air Fresheners, Hand Sanitiser, Liquid Soap, and Body fragrances at affordable prices.