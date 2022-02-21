Gospel musician Jayana says 40,000 dollars is better spent on a farm than a music video.

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz the singer said that the music industry in Ghana is not solid enough for her to invest such a huge sum of money into a music video.

She told Doreen Avio that “40k dollars on a music video? That’s a lot of money. The music industry in Ghana is work in progress. Investing such a huge amount of money in a music video at this point in my career will be too much. I will rather invest it in a farm.”

A few weeks ago, popular female gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, known on stage at Empress Gifty, revealed that she spent an estimated forty thousand dollars ($40,000) on her latest video for her song ‘Eyɛ Woa’ released recently.



Meanwhile, critics descended heavily on her and many doubted the authenticity of her claims.

The likes of gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, says she would spend the $40,000 her colleague, Empress Gifty, used to shoot her music video to invest in rice business.

Watch the video below:

