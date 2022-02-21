Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has sarcastically said Asante Kotoko would not be able to stand their junior side, the Auroras.

Boadu’s uttered these words following Hearts of Oak’s stalemate against their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in an outstanding game.

Quizzed if the game against Kotoko was his best game of the season, Boadu said his side’s best game in the first round was the match against Legon Cities.

He added that Kotoko side cannot even beat Hearts of Oak’s junior side Auroras.

“This was not one of our best games,” he said.

“Our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team (Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 18 games at the El Wak Stadium this weekend.