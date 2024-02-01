The Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has defended the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, asserting that it should not be reviewed.

According to him, it is better for students to study under trees than not have an opportunity to go school.

Mr. Assafuah’s comment comes in response to calls for a review of the Free SHS policy – a call the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has vehemently opposed.

In an on Citi News on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Mr. Assafuah acknowledged the challenges in the education sector.

But the solution, the Old Tafo MP stressed is not in reviewing the policy.

“For me, it is better for a young person to sit on the floor without a desk to learn rather than not being educated. It is better for a young person to go to school without slippers and be educated than not being educated at all” Mr. Assafuah added.

