Prominent media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, widely known as KOD, has shared his perspective on the ongoing debate sparked by Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the entertainment culture in churches.

KOD, like many others on social media, believes that providing entertainment in churches is not inappropriate, considering the stress people face in their daily lives.

The discussion gained momentum after Rev. Eastwood Anaba expressed concerns about churches becoming hubs of entertainment rather than spaces primarily focused on delivering the word of God.

The founder of Fountain Gate Ministries lamented the excessive emphasis on entertainment components like music, drums, and organists, suggesting that, without them, many churches would struggle to sustain their congregations.

While acknowledging the value of entertainment, Rev. Anaba emphasized that the primary purpose of the church should not be overshadowed by entertainment.

The video generated diverse views, and KOD joined the conversation by reminding him of the stress people endure in their lives.