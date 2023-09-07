Founder and leader of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has narrated how former President John Mahama saved the life of a pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

Reverend Eastwood Anaba said the pastor was involved in a life-threatening accident in Wa and needed to be airlifted to Accra for treatment.

The incident he recounted occurred while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer was President.

Following a phone call from ICGC founder, Dr Mensa Otabil, Rev Anaba, who said he was in Lagos, also contacted Mr Mahama, whose swift intervention saved the pastor’s life.

“I called President Mahama and told him I have a problem. A pastor friend of ICGC has had an accident in Nandom, and we need an air ambulance to transport him.

“By the time he [Mahama] put down the phone, the Air Force Commander called me. He said the President has given me your assignment, consider it done. By tomorrow, your patient will be in Accra. The plane went all the way to Wa Hospital and picked up Pastor Peter Akagara in Accra, and up to today, Pastor Akagara is alive,” he narrated.

The renowned man of God shared this story with his congregation, stating some politicians are criticised for no reason.

According to him, people should not always be quick to believe lies that are told about some politicians.

He said he has had experiences with President Akufo-Addo and Mr Mahama, whom he can testify are few of the good politicians with the interest of the people at heart.

“I came to announce to you to stop listening to liars. There are people that can help you, and because they know who they are, they accept who they are, and they are acting who they are; people accuse them of pride, and they drive them away from you,” he admonished.

