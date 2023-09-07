Jobberman Ghana, a leading career development, job placement, and recruitment solutions company has announced a partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH to deliver the “M-Fit Project: Matchmaking of Females in Tech”.

To bridge the gender gap in the technology sector, this project is designed to empower and equip young women with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) backgrounds with essential soft skills, making them employable in the tech space.

According to the CEO of Jobberman Ghana, Hilda Nimo-Tieku, the “M-Fit Project” is a comprehensive initiative aimed at training at least 100 young women between 18 and 35 with a STEM background in employability soft skills and placing them in befitting tech-related roles in Ghana.

In today’s world, the technology sector promises innovation, growth, and endless opportunities, however, women remain significantly underrepresented in this field.

Recognising this disparity, Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), implemented by GIZ, among others, has decided to work with Jobberman Ghana to address this gap and create a more inclusive tech landscape.

“My team is currently undertaking field research to identify the primary reasons for the low participation of women in the tech sector and the specific soft skills that females with a STEM background need to excel in the world of work.

“The outcome of this research will inform us of the training programmes these 100 women will receive over the course of four weeks. As a recruitment and talent management company, the M-Fit Project aligns perfectly with our mission to connect qualified job seekers with opportunities and transform lives”, Hilda Nimo-Tieku explained.

This project seeks to make a first step to enhancing female employability in STEM by matching 60 women with a STEM-related background in relative tech jobs until the beginning of 2024.

Jobberman Ghana and BMZ, through GIZ, are poised to create a transformative impact on the tech industry that empowers young women and propels them towards a brighter future.

About Jobberman Ghana

Jobberman Ghana is the leading career development, job placement and recruitment solutions company in Ghana, connecting job seekers with the best opportunities across various industries.

Jobberman Ghana was established in Ghana in 2012 to digitise Human Resources and Transform Productivity in Ghana. We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates so they can hire the right fit faster. Jobberman Ghana is part of the recruitment brand portfolio of The African Talent Company (TATC).

About Invest for Jobs

Under the Invest for Jobs brand, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and

Development (BMZ) has put together a package of measures to support German, European, and African companies in investment activities that have a high impact on employment in Africa.

The Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” – M-FIT Project– offers comprehensive advice, contacts, and financial support to overcome investment barriers.

The development objective is to team up with companies to create good jobs and improve working conditions and social protection in the eight African partner countries.

The Special Initiative is implemented by GIZ among others. Further information is available at www.invest-for-jobs.com.