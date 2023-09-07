President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has assured the Black Stars of the country’s support ahead of their game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will take on the Wild Beasts in their final Group E game later today at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking to the players during his visit on Wednesday, the GFA boss assured that the entire country is rooting for them to win.

“We are here to reaffirm our support to all of you as we go into this all-important game tomorrow. You realise I’ve not come alone, I came with the chairman of the team, Vice President of the FA, and most importantly two of your own, Laryea Kingson and Stephen Appiah. We are here to assure you of the country’s support ahead of the game against the Central African Republic,” Kurt Okraku said.

The game between Ghana and the Central African Republic is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana needs just a point to secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON to be staged in Ivory Coast next year.