The Krontihene of the Anum traditional area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV has apologised to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama for campaigning against him during the 2020 general elections.

Osahene Owusu Ntow IV says he was one of the vociferous traditional rulers who went public to reject former president Mahama and his government after an Akwamu chief had declared their unflinching endorsement of the NDC leader.

“A certain Chief in Akwamu endorsed president Mahama, claiming that all the chiefs in Anum support him. I went on radio to debunk the claim that we all support him. I am that chief who did that but your Excellency, forgive me my sins,” he pleaded.

Welcoming the NDC flagbeareer at Anum as part of his building Ghana tour to the Eastern region, Osahene Owusu Ntow said he supported the NPP to come to power because of how Vice President Bawumia succeeded in convincing them with his sweet talks.

“I didn’t know His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia was more of a Conman than me. He deceived us into voting for him. He consequently graded our road but the road is in its worst condition. We don’t need anything, we don’t need toilet, water, all what we are asking is our roads,” he said.

He mentioned Gyakiti, Agyena, Akwamufie, Anum-Boso among other places as having deplorable road network.

The Chief in his speech advised his subjects to reject the governments that starve them of development and vote for competent leadership.

“We are now wild awake. If we could say in the past that we were born into NPP but now things have changed. We can only assure president Mahama of our votes if he’s able to convince us because those we followed couldn’t help us. This time we are not doing politics again. Mr Mahama and Hon. Ampem Nyarko (referring to the MP for Asuogyaman), the ball is in your possession, we will only shout goal when you play it into the net,” he stated.