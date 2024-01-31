The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged the government to address demands of university senior staff who are currently on strike.

The strike, declared by the Senior Staff Association of the Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG), began on January 17, 2024.

They are demanding better pension payments and overtime allowances, which they claim have been ignored by government.

This strike has resulted in the withdrawal of essential services like healthcare, administration, and security, impacting final-year students who need supervision during their practical sessions.

President of NUGS, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem said the absence of senior staff is impeding academic progress.

He indicated that, students are handicapped especially those doing science programs, who require senior technicians to guide them in the laboratories.

“We’ve had complaints, especially from students who are now in their final year, third year, and particularly science students who will mostly be engaging in practical sessions, needing these senior officers, especially technicians in the labs. The students are all complaining because they have not started their final-year projects and will need the strict supervision of these technicians, who are senior members. All these individuals are needed in the labs and offices. Each role played by these individuals helps in the smooth running of academic activities.” he bemoaned.

The NUGS President stressed the need for the strike to be called off to ensure the smooth running of academic activities.

Mr. Oppong Kyeremeh appealed to government to promptly engage the unions for an amicable solution to the problem.

READ:

Ongoing educational sector strike: KNUST Basic School closes down

University Administrators begin nationwide strike

Universities’ senior staff yet to call off strike despite NLC’s plea