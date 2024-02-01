The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to initiate a crackdown dubbed operation ‘No Free Consumption’ starting Thursday, February 1.

During this period, ECG teams will be dispatched to update customer information, including phone numbers and GPS addresses, while also addressing any outstanding payments.

Those found to be consuming electricity without fulfilling payment obligations will face disconnection.

The operation, slated to run until Thursday, February 15th, 2024, aims to curb non-payment of bills by consumers.

External Relations Officer of ECG, Laila Abubakar warned of potential legal action against offenders.

“We have identified areas where unauthorized consumption occurs, and over the next two weeks, we will target these individuals and entities. Despite previous attempts to regularize their accounts, some have reverted to non-compliance. Our newly established prosecution directorate will actively pursue legal action against such entities,” Abubakar stated.

The ECG plans to implement various revenue mobilization strategies in the coming months to address persistent issues related to non-payment.

Below is the full statement

ALSO READ:

Guinness World Records confirms Nigerian lady’s sing-a-thon attempt

Ofankor-Nsawam road to be completed early next year – Roads Ministry

KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba’s ‘too much entertainment in church’ comment