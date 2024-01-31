The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that the Ofankor-Nsawam road project will be completed early next year.

Nasir Yartey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry, disclosed that significant progress is expected by November 2024.

“While the target for overall completion is early next year [2025], substantial progress is anticipated by November this year. By November-December, asphalt should be laid on the road, and three of the interchanges should be completed” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

He also indicated that, a local Ghanaian contractor is managing the project.

“The Nsawam Ofankor road project is being handled by one of our own, a Ghanaian contractor who is demonstrating exceptional capabilities. Remarkably, this same contractor secured the motorway project. It’s gratifying to witness Ghanaian contractors exhibiting the capacity to undertake such significant projects. This resonates with the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to bolstering the capacities of local contractors” Mr. Yartey added.

READ ALSO: