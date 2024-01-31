A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has announced his retirement from local politics.

The seasoned legal practitioner is however disappointed about government’s inability to defend its massive developmental projects.

“I have retired from domestic politics,” Otchere-Darko said, adding that the failure of NPP officials to trumpet the government’s achievements is extremely frustrating.

Mr. Otchere-Darko acknowledged the commendable progress achieved by the Akufo-Addo administration in steering the nation through the challenging economic landscape of 2021 and 2022.

In spite of the economic challenges, he said the government’s implementation of various policies successfully averted queues for essential goods and services, sparing Ghanaians from further hardships.

Expressing his frustration, Mr. Otchere-Darko lamented the NPP’s inability to let Ghanaians know its achievements, citing it as a major letdown.

“I get somehow frustrated by the narratives, and the big disappointment I have is with the governing New Patriotic Party itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, it’s a major disappointment…there is one thing we must admit, 2022 was extremely difficult, 2021 to 2022 was extremely difficult.

“You know when there are crises, there are people who benefit from crisis but I don’t know who benefitted from the crisis of 2022. The Banks suffered, retailers suffered, manufacturers suffered, I mean it was everywhere,” he added.

