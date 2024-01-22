The senior partner and co-founder of Africa Legal Associates (ALA), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, says despite perceptions of him being a politician, he does not identify as such.

According to him, he harbours no aspirations for political office and expressed a lack of interest in pursuing a political career.

Mr Otchere-Darko said this during an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, January 18.

He mentioned that, his preference lies in formulating strategies for others to lead rather than taking on a leadership role himself.

“… I prefer to strategise rather than to be the one to lead. I’m not swayed by titles. I am swayed by getting the job done. A lot of people describe me as a politician, but I am not. I think sometimes my wife doesn’t believe I am not,” he said.

“I have never been a politician. I have been a journalist. I have been a public figure, I believe in a political ideology and I push it but it doesn’t make me a politician,” Mr Otchere-Darko added.

