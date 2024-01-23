Professor Kobby Mensah has defined New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, saying he’s a man soaked in power.

The professor has challenged Gabby’s assertion that family members of the president have an edge when it comes to political appointments because their grandfather gave them a good education.

According to Prof Mensah, the NPP man only made such comments because he had become “soaked in power” as his position is averse to the principles of good governance.

The principle of conflict of interest doesn’t make sense anymore to those who feel they are more educated than all Ghanaians because their grandparents took that seriously than the grannies of all of us.

Gabby, in a recent interview on Star FM, made the point that Akufo-Addo’s grandfather fathered a lot of children who got head starts in life because he took their education seriously.

“… Because they got education early at a time that just a minority of Ghanaians were getting education, it gave them, if you like, to a point a head start.

“I’m just making the point that I don’t know how many of you in this room have a grandfather who had over 100 children?… I did.

“So, he’s appointed and his appointment is just because he’s family member; just forget the fact that he helped to raise money, he put resources in there (his own resources), he was a critical member of the campaign and he was a successful businessman, a private sector person, who has something to contribute,” he said of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.