A dumped day-old-baby boy has been rescued at a road side at Assin Edubease in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The baby was found wearing a white dress, wrapped in cot sheet with blood stains along the Assin Fosu-Cape Coast highway.

A passerby noticed the baby and raised an alarm, forcing some women to come to the aid of the infant.

The mother was nowhere to be found, and as at the time the baby was rescued, no missing baby report had been made.

The baby has since been sent to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital for intensive care pending further investigations by the police.