Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, who was caught up in the deadly protest in Kenya has assured of his safety.

Mr Tetteh who doubles as the Deputy Information Minister was caught up together with four other Parliamentarians and the Clerk in charge of Governance Cluster Committees, Anita Quartey-Papafio.

The other parliamentarians include; Asuogyaman MP, Thomas Ampen Nyarko, MP for Odododiodio; Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, Emmanuel Gyamfi, MP for Odotobri; and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, MP for Nanton.

The legislators from the Local Government Committee have been in Kenya since Sunday until the riots took a violent turn on Tuesday.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Wednesday, Mr Tetteh confirmed he has arrived safely in Ghana unhurt.

“We were in Kenya for a study tour to monitor and learn about their local government, decentralisation process and how their laws work as well as the evolution of governance which we took particular interest in,” he said.

According to him, they were informed about the pending protest but never anticipated it will escalate to the point that people will die.

“We were going for our lunch when we heard the demonstrators were heading to the parliament house. They were advancing and the police were retreating. Tear gas were fired but they were still coming; so people realised the chamber was not safe but thankfully, the security guarded us into our hotels,” he narrated.

Mr Tetteh stated he is back in Ghana because he had a return ticket for Tuesday and is hopeful his colleagues will so be back by Thursday.

“The trip was to end on Friday but we had to cut it short so the rest are working on getting a return ticket and will get onboard the next available flight and get to Ghana,” he assured.

