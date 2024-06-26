Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has revealed his dream starting eleven from the Premier League.
Kudus, who impressed in his debut season with West Ham United, scoring 14 goals, shared his selection in an interview with the club’s media.
Kudus praised his fellow countryman, Thomas Partey, despite the midfielder’s injury-laden season with Arsenal, recognizing his influence and calmness in midfield.
“Yeah, my countryman TP, I think I will go for him as a defensive midfielder. He’s calm on the ball, controls the game, and I just like him,” Kudus commented.
Among others in Kudus’ ultimate XI are Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta, and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, who was named the club’s Player of the Season.
The squad also features Manchester City’s Ederson in goal, with a defensive line-up including Kyle Walker, Virgil Van Dijk, and William Saliba.
In midfield, alongside Partey, Kudus selected Lucas Paqueta and Kevin De Bruyne, while Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland complete the attacking lineup.
Full starting XI:
GK – Ederson
RB – Kyle Walker
CB – William Saliba
CB – Virgil van Dijk
LB – Emerson
DM – Thomas Partey
CM – Lucas Paquetá
CM – Kevin De Bruyne
RW – Jarrod Bowen
CF – Erling Haaland
LW – Jérémy Doku