Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to activate the £5m release clause of Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu.

The Blues are ready to schedule a medical in London for the 18-year-old striker.

Barcelona are believed to have attempted to remove the modest release clause from Guiu’s contract by offering an extension.

However, after a week of talks with his agency, Chelsea are closing in on the signing of the Spain Under-19 international to bolster their attacking options.

The graduate from Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy scored just 23 seconds into his debut against Athletic Bilbao in 2023.

Guiu is a typically powerful and quick number nine but with little experience, scoring twice in his seven senior matches so far.

He is believed to be a signing for the first team but Chelsea are not ruling out bringing in further attackers this summer.

Aston Villa’s Omari Kellyman, 18, is also set to move to Stamford Bridge for £19m on a five-year contract, with an option for a further year after completing his medical this week.