A section of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been gutted by fire.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Speaking to TheCable, Anthony Chiejina, a spokesperson at Dangote Industries Limited, said the incident occurred at the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

An ETP is a type of wastewater treatment method which is specifically designed to purify industrial wastewater for its reuse — to release safe water to the environment from the harmful effects caused by the effluent.

He said the fire had been contained, adding that it was a minor incident.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday 26th of June,” Chiejina said.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

Dangote refinery, on January 12, commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel.

The 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity refinery was inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.