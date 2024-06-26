The Parliament of Ghana has confirmed the safety of five legislators who were caught up in the violent protest in Kenya on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Parliamentary Service confirmed the delegation were members of the Local Government Committee.

The delegation included the Clerk in charge of Governance Cluster Committees, Anita Quartey-Papafio and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Sylvester Tetteh.

The other parliamentarians include; Asuogyaman MP, Thomas Ampen Nyarko, MP for Odododiodio; Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, Emmanuel Gyamfi, MP for Odotobri; and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, MP for Nanton.

The statement explained that, they were in Kenyan Parliament for a bench-marking visit when the unfortunate incident occurred.

However, they were escorted and secured in the Senate building and later evacuated to their hotel by officials of the Kenyan Parliament.

Following the widespread reports, the statement signed by the Director of the Media Department, Sebastian Damoah expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for the concerns.

It has assured efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of the legislators back to Ghana.

Read the full statement below: