Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, who was caught up in the deadly protest in Kenya has expressed disappointment in the Ghana High Commissioner.

Mr Tetteh who is doubles as a Deputy Information Minister has accused Damptey Bediako Asare of representing himself than citizens.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the disgruntled MP indicated that, he informed the High Commission of the trip to Kenya before their arrival on Sunday.

However, nobody was present at the airport to welcome them.

“When I got to my hotel room at 10:am, I called him, he didn’t pick, sent a message he didn’t reply until 2 pm when I decided to reach him through WhatsApp call because he was online. It was then he texted that he has seen my message and until then, he didn’t even reach out again and I am highly disappointed,” he lamented.

Mr Tetteh was caught up together with four other Parliamentarians and the Clerk in charge of Governance Cluster Committees, Anita Quartey-Papafio.

The other parliamentarians include; Asuogyaman MP, Thomas Ampen Nyarko, MP for Odododiodio; Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, Emmanuel Gyamfi, MP for Odotobri; and Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, MP for Nanton.

The legislators from the Local Government Committee have been in Kenya since Sunday until the riots took a violent turn on Tuesday.

The legislators were at the parliament house of Kenya and were moved to safety after the protestors wanted to forcibly enter but tear gas were fired at them.

But according to the MP, the High Commissioner even after the horrifying episode did not reach out to them.

“I was in my hotel room around 1 am when a staff of the embassy called to check on us without sanction from the High Commissioner.

“We were there with Malawi and other countries who didn’t even have missions in Kenya but their embassies made contact with them and I am highly disappointed in ours and everyone on the trip too hold that exception,” he stated.