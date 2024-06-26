The founder and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has presented two sheep and 50 kente garments to Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiku Tsoro II.

This was when he paid a courtesy call to the Ga Mantse Palace on Tuesday ahead of the December 7 election.

This forms part of Nana Bediako’s move towards fostering peace and unity among the people of Greater Accra.

Cheddar explained that, the two sheep signifies his vision for harmony and togetherness in the Greater Accra Region.

“I have brought 50 kente garments for the king and his elders, drinks, amongst others. I also brought something very important which is two sheep outside.

“One is named Peace and the other is called Unity, which symbolises the peace and unity we need in the Greater Accra Region to develop as one people. Because we must unite as one and on this note I trust in your ability to make it happen and I will be supporting you,” he stated.

Cheddar who is optimistic he posses the qualities of a leader emphasised it was not about age, but grace, wisdom, glory, knowledge, and courage.

For his part, the Ga Mantse pledged commitment towards peace and unity in Ghana.