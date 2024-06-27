General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has confirmed that Nurudeen Amadu will spearhead their campaign in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

Following their victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the Timber Boys earned the right to represent Ghana in the prestigious continental tournament.

Securing the Premier League title with two games to spare, FC Samartex displayed their dominance domestically.

Ahead of their debut in Africa’s elite competition, Ackah expressed unwavering confidence in head coach Nurudeen Amadu.

He emphasized their belief in Amadu’s capabilities, citing his track record and the team’s readiness to achieve success.

“Nurudeen Amadu will lead us in our Africa campaign,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have confidence in him and with the work he has done for us as a club, we are happy and he will lead us in our CAF Champions League campaign. He has the experience we are looking for and with the material at his disposal, we are confident in him,” he added.

FC Samartex ended their league campaign with an impressive 61 points, setting the stage for their continental ambitions under Nurudeen Amadu’s leadership.