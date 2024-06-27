FC Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has suggested the possibility of relocating their CAF Champions League home matches to either Accra or Kumasi.

Following their victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Samartex will represent Ghana in the prestigious continental competition during the 2024/25 season.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, Ackah disclosed that the club’s board is yet to convene and finalize the venue decision.

“For now, we are considering our games at the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Stadium,” Edmund Ackah said.

“The Board is yet to meet but the final decision will be made and we will know the forward as to when we have to start preparations for our CAF Champions League campaign,” he added.

FC Samartex secured the league title with two games remaining, accumulating 61 points by the season’s conclusion.

Nurudeen Amadu is slated to guide the team through their inaugural journey in the CAF Champions League.