Police have recovered stolen goods including an Africa Cup of Nations runners-up medal and arrested two men following a burglary at the Cairo home of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt’s Ministry of Interior said a former security guard at the residential complex was one of those arrested over the alleged break-in.

Goods stolen in the burglary earlier this month included football boots.

Salah, 30, has reached two Africa Cup of Nations finals with Egypt.

They were runners-up both times after losing to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal in 2021.

The player is set to lead Egypt in a double-header against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying later this month.

Liverpool play at Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, trailing 5-2 after the first leg at Anfield.