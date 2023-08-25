Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool despite fresh speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Al-Ittihad are reported to be interested in the Egypt forward, 31, who joined the Reds from Roma in 2017.

Speaking before Liverpool’s Premier League game with Newcastle on Sunday, Klopp said Salah is “100% committed” to the club.

“There is nothing to talk about, he is a Liverpool player,” said Klopp.

“He is essential and will be. There is nothing there. My life philosophy [is] I think about a problem when I have it.”

It is believed Liverpool do not want to sell a player who only signed a new three-year deal last summer and with the transfer window closing on 1 September.

Salah’s agent has also previously played down talk of a move to Saudi Arabia.

“Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool,” said Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa in a social media post on 7 August.

“If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer.”

Salah has started both of Liverpool’s games this season, although he showed frustration at being substituted in the draw at Chelsea before knocking in the rebound from his saved penalty in the win against Bournemouth.

He has scored 187 goals in 307 games for Liverpool and has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.