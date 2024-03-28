In response to the alarming rise of teenage pregnancy and other social vices among the youth, Ayomso Health subdistrict in the Asunafo North Municipal of the Ahafo Region has taken proactive measures by launching an Adolescent Club.

The launch of the Adolescent Club saw students participating in a float and receiving informative talks from various speakers.

Senior Registered Community Health Nurse at Ayomso Health Centre, Abigail Okyere, expressed deep concern over the escalating rate of teenage pregnancy and social vices among the youth.

In view of this, the health facility initiated the Adolescent Club, which currently boasts 200 members – 150 girls and 50 boys.

The club aims to sensitize its members on adolescent-related issues and empower them to combat the rising trends.

Okyere emphasized that, teenage pregnancy is not the only concern; social vices such as smoking and drinking among boys are also on the rise. Therefore, the introduction of the Adolescent Club is a holistic approach to address these challenges.

The initiative will involve school visits to engage students and ensure the effectiveness of the program.

Public Health Nurse for Asunafo North Municipal Health Directorate, Rebecca Ayeboafo, called for stakeholder support to ensure the sustainability and success of the initiative.