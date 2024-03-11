A fire outbreak at the Race Course Market in Kumasi has resulted in the destruction of over 400 shops and goods worth millions of cedis.

The inferno, which began in the early hours of Monday morning, has wreaked havoc and the affected traders are counting their loses.

The fire engulfed countless stalls and warehouses filled with foodstuffs.

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters and emergency responders, the blaze continued to rage on.

Some affected traders who spoke to Adom News said they are grappling with the loss of their livelihoods and means of sustenance.

The extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed, but initial reports from the fire officers suggest that the financial toll is staggering.

The fire officers urged residents and business owners in the area to exercise caution and observe proper fire measures.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to identify the cause of the fire.

The affected traders have called for help from the government in ensuring their recovery.