The Volta River Authority (VRA) has refuted claims made by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, the Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), regarding the impact of its export activities on the energy supply to the Ghanaian market.

In a strongly worded response, the VRA criticized Dr. Apetorgbor’s assertions, labeling them as inaccurate and deceptive.

A statement released by the VRA stated, “The Volta River Authority (VRA) has taken note of a recent media publication alleging that the VRA is failing to fulfill its power supply commitments to the Ghanaian market due to excessive power exports to neighboring countries. This claim, purportedly made by the Independent Power Generators Ghana, is entirely baseless and misleading.”

The VRA stressed its commitment to fulfilling its obligations to the domestic energy market and dismissed any suggestion that its export activities were compromising this commitment.

“The VRA remains steadfast in its dedication to providing reliable power supply to Ghana, and any insinuations to the contrary are unfounded,” the statement added.

Read full statement:

ALSO READ:

Man found dead with head injuries at Kasoa Walantu Junction

Funny Face involved in gory accident [Photos+Video]

Use internal structures to address concerns – Wontumi to NPP regional…