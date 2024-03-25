One of Ghana’s biggest Oil Refineries, Sentuo Oil Refinery is not only creating employment opportunities in Ghana, but is determined to touch the lives of many through its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR).

Considered as one of the biggest employers in the country, the company has created over 1,000 direct jobs since its commissioning less than two months ago and is set to do more.

This has resulted in income for thousands of households mostly Ghanaians who constitute 95% of the workforce of the company; both skilled and unskilled.

Management has hinted of plans to broaden its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) in order to touch lives of many within its operational areas from what it started off with.

Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited’s CSR would touch on areas of education, health, infrastructure and capacity building considered as critical in transforming the livelihood of society.

According to management, it is determined to ensure that lives of persons who come in contact with the company directly or indirectly are transformed in various spheres.

Situated on a 100-acre land, the project, which is under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy, the company historically has the capacity to refine five million barrels of oil per annum.

In accordance with the government of Ghana’s “One District One Factory” development policy, as well as the general planning of the Tema Industrial Park area, the project essentially factors in key features such as modern scientific technology and innovation, energy conservation and environmental protection, recycling economics, phase & rolling development and the scalability of production capacity and quality; which are all key requirements of any new production and/or manufacturing project.

It produces high-quality finished gasoline (petrol), aviation kerosene, diesel, asphalt and lubricating base oil with the over 1,000 job opportunities.

Other products are solvent oil, polypropylene, liquefied petroleum gas, ammonium sulfide, sulfuric acid, sulphur and other by-products.

Sentuo Oil Refinery was conceived from the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Development Strategy for the oil and gas industry in China & Africa.

Currently, two phases of the project are being undertaken and when fully completed and commissioned, 5,0 million tons of all types of crude assays can be refined per annum, with an output of 3.2 million metric tons of refined petroleum products such as, gasoline, kerosene and diesel of high quality above the Euro IV Standard. In addition, the refinery will produce 350,000 metric tons of a series of pitch products, 200,000 metric tons of lubricating base oil and solvent naphtha and 400,000 metric tons of by-products such as polypropylene, liquefied gas, ammonium sulphate, sulfuric acid and sulphur.

Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited (SORL) has become the Model Refinery Project of the medium size category in the West African Market. It will provide thousands of employment opportunities and drive an interconnected development for the industries of Chemical Engineering, Automobile, Machinery And Logistics in Ghana as well as the West Africa region.

What President Akufo-Addo said about Sentuo Oil Refinery

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the commissioning earlier this year, said the project was a symbol of the determination of the country to shape its destiny, strengthen the economy, reduce its dependence on foreign oil and inspire investment in its economy.

He said it was also a step towards securing the country’s future and a demonstration of cooperation between the private and public sectors that had enabled investment to flourish.

“No longer will we be solely reliant on external sources for fuel. Instead, we will harness our natural resources to fuel our progress”.

“It will not only provide a stable supply of petroleum products, but will also create jobs and empower local communities to contribute to our industrialisation drive,” the President said.

Other establishments of the Sentuo Group

Th Sentuo Ceramic, Sentuo Steel, Sentuo E Waste Management et al are all subsidiary companies under the Sentuo Group, all of which offer employment to over 5,000 Ghanaians.

Aside the employment and CSR responsibility of Sentuo Group, its main goal remains minimising imports in the various sectors of its trade whereof to minimize the countries dependence on foreign exchange.

