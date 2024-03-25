Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has praised Samuel Boadu for his contribution to the team after the African Games success.

Ofei was the Assistant to the former Hearts of Oak coach before he was appointed substantive head coach of the Ghana U-20 side.

However, the Belgian-trained coach led the side to win gold at the just-ended 13th African Games in the men’s football division.

Following the success, Ofei has praised Boadu for laying down the foundation he built on to win the ultimate.

“Samuel Boadu laid the foundation for this team because when I was appointed, he guided me and helped me to understand Ghana football. I must praise him for helping us to win the African Games,” he told Asempa FM on Ultimate Sports Show Monday.

“He is an achiever because he won at Hearts of Oak and now at Berekum Chelsea and for me, he is doing a good job,” he added.

In the final of the men’s football, the Black Satellites recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Uganda with Jerry Afriyie scoring the only goal of the game in the 90th minute.

