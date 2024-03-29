Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has revealed his aspirations to coach the Black Stars in the near future.

Boadu has carved a niche for himself as one of Ghana’s top local coaches, boasting successful spells with Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak.

His crowning achievement came during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when he steered the Phobians to an extraordinary treble, securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and Super Cup titles.

Maintaining his winning momentum, Boadu secured another league cup and the President’s Cup, amassing a total of five trophies during his tenure with Hearts of Oak.

Presently at the helm of Berekum Chelsea, Boadu articulated his keenness for the Black Stars role.

“I think I want to manage the senior national team the Black Stars just like any other coach,” he told Akoma FM.

“But I also believe that will depend on how well I perform with my club”, he added.

The Black Stars are currently under the guidance of Otto Addo, who assumed the reins following Chris Hughton’s departure.

READ ALSO