The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is assuring constant power noting that, the national grid remains stable.

The power distributor made this known in a new release issued on Easter Friday.

Attributing the recent power outages in certain areas to localised faults, the power distributor urged its customers to report such localised faults for the necessary action.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that we have a stable national power supply (stable national grid).”

“Any customer who is currently experiencing power outage is due to a localised fault.”

The ECG had earlier revealed that it had issued more than 100 power outage notifications within the initial two and a half months of this year, primarily due to maintenance activities.

This disclosure came in response to an inquiry from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) regarding the ECG’s power outage records for the current year.

Among the PURC’s inquiries to the ECG, this response was the only one expected by March 27th. Notably, the PURC had requested the ECG to furnish it with a load shedding schedule.

