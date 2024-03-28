The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was a guest on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, spoke about national and political party issues.

Among other topics, he touched on the missing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) by the Electoral Commission (EC), the controversial Anti-gay bill, John Kumah’s poisoning case, Kwesi Ahwoi’s ‘anything can happen’ comment, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for NDC flagbearer John Mahama, and other interesting issues.

Watch the full interview below:

