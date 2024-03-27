Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said President Akufo-Addo does not want to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to him, the President subtly agrees to the activities of the LGBTQ+ people but is using to Judiciary as a cover-up.

He said President Akufo-Addo should take a clear stance on LGBTQ+ activities rather than refusing to assent to the Bill.

“Akufo Addo doesn’t want to sign the bill. If, indeed, he doesn’t support gay activities then he would have signed the bill a long time without bringing it up the court case. He supports it but doesn’t want people to know but is using the judiciary as a cover-up,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the President’s letter to Parliament, Aseidu Nketia said it was “completely unnecessary.”

“The letter was completely unnecessary. How can the executive be running away from a service of the document?” he quizzed.

However, Mr. Asiedu Nketia is impressed with how Parliament is handling the issue.

“I believe it is positive for our democracy, meaning our Parliament is growing. Power can’t be in one person’s hands,” he said.

