Berekum Chelsea coach, Samuel Boadu has backed Dreams FC to emerge victorious in the CAF Confederations Cup.

With Medeama SC eliminated from the Champions League, the Ghana Premier League is represented solely by Dreams FC in the CAF inter-club competition.

Dreams FC is set to play against Stade Malien in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Stade du 26 Mars on Sunday, March 30 with the match scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT.

Expressing his confidence in the team, Boadu endorsed Karim Zito and his squad to clinch the title.

“I know Dreams FC to be a good team, especially under the guidance of Karim Zito, who is like a father to me in coaching,” said the former Hearts of Oak manager in an interview with Akoma FM.

Boadu expressed his desire for Dreams FC to secure victory in the CAF Confederation Cup, hoping for additional slots for Ghanaian teams.

Dreams FC, making their debut in the CAF inter-club competition, are determined to advance to the semi-finals, aiming to replicate the success of Hearts of Oak, the only Ghanaian team to have won the Confederations Cup, achieving this milestone in their inaugural campaign.

