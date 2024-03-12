Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC has been paired against Stade Malien de Bamako in the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw for the knockout stage was conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt.

Having emerged at the top of their group ahead of strong contenders like Club Africain, Rivers United, and Academica do Lobito, the Ghanaian side will commence their journey with an away fixture before returning home for the second leg.

The initial clash is set for Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Stade Mars 26 in Bamako. Dreams FC will then host the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

This marks a significant milestone for Dreams FC, as they become the first Ghanaian club in two decades to advance to the knockout stage of CAF inter-club competitions.

Their opponents, Stade Malien, boast a rich history in the tournament, having clinched the title in 2009.