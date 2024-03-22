Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei is gearing up for an exciting game against Uganda in the finals of the 2023 African Games men’s football event.

Ghana’s U-20 team secured their spot in the championship match after a hard-fought victory over Senegal in the semifinals.

In a pre-match press conference, Ofei expressed respect for Uganda’s commendable performance throughout the tournament but confidently asserted that the Black Satellites possess the prowess to triumph in the final clash.

“The team is in high spirits and has been prepared since the start of the tournament,” he affirmed. “While reaching the final demanded hard work, we’re fully prepared. The final promises excitement for everyone, especially the fans.”

Ofei emphasized Ghana’s commitment to entertaining football, highlighting their focus on ball control and strategic game play over relying solely on long passes.

“Our aim is to showcase something remarkable in the final. We’re ready, excited, and hope the fans share our enthusiasm,” he declared.

Regarding strategy, Ofei emphasized the importance of action and reaction in football, asserting that Ghana’s players possess the quality and flexibility to respond effectively to Uganda’s tactics.

He praised the dedication and growth of his players, expressing confidence in their ability to bring glory to Ghana.

“We anticipate a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium. The final should be a celebration, and we aim to ignite the pitch with our performance. We’ll give our all for the nation and strive to deliver an unforgettable night of football” Ofei remarked.

The highly anticipated final is set to commence at 20:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.