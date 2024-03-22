The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, has reiterated that ‘Okada’ operations remain illegal.

This comes after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama had promised to legalize the operations of commercial motorbikes commonly referred to as okada.

“If we come into power, we will legalise okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated,” Mahama said during his engagement with residents of Worawora in the Oti Region on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

However, addressing the issue during the launch of the 2024 Road Safety Easter Campaign, Ing. Adonteng said the current legal provisions prohibit the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.

“As far as the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service are concerned, the law is what we are going with and in Ghana, the regulations provide that motorcycles or tricycles cannot be used for commercial purposes. You can only use it for delivery or courier services and that is acceptable by law and that is what we are enforcing.

“We have recently been engaging some motor riders and some of them have formed some associations and I don’t think it is called Okada Riders Association. We have found a strategy of engaging them, training them, sensitizing them, and we have seen some significant reductions in terms of their contribution to the fatalities stock.”

“If someone says he will regularize their activities or I will accept, let us get there but for now, we are enforcing what has been provided by the Road Traffic Regulations LI 2180,” Ing Adonteng added.

