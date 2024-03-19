Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has revealed intentions to introduce electric motorbikes for commercial operations, popularly known as ‘okada’ when elected president.

The electricity powered motorbikes will replace the existing fuel-powered engines presently used for commercial activity.

Mr. Mahama indicated that the electric-powered bikes when successfully rolled out will reduce the cost involved in using ‘Okada’ and tricycles for transport.

“There are electric motorbikes which run on electricity. Once you charge it at night, you are good to go. It consumes less electricity and it is better than using fuel”, he said.

He further added, “We will introduce them if we come to power”.

Mr. Mahama said this at a Town Hall engagement with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region.

Already, JoyNews’ investigations have revealed that some tricycles on the streets are electric powered.

Increasing the number is, therefore, expected to reduce gas emission into the atmosphere.

Since its commencement, the “Building Ghana Tour” of the NDC has continuously given hope to commercial tricycle operators across the country.

The group has featured in most town hall meetings, calling for a legalisation of their operations and reduction in fuel prices.

In response, the former President, who is seeking a comeback to office, has maintained his position to legalise their operations.

“If we come into power, we will legalise okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated”, he emphasised.

The use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial activities have become widespread across the country though the activity is illegal.

In most rural areas, it has become the most reliable means of transport.

