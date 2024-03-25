Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has named legendary coach, Jose Mourinho as his coaching role model.

His remarks comes after steering Ghana’s U-20 side to win the just concluded 2023 African Games.

Speaking on which coach motivates and inspires him, the Belgian-trained gaffer said he has always admired Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Ofei said the former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer is his role model and described him as the best coach.

“At the moment Roberto de Zerbi is doing a wonderful job at Brighton but for me, it is Jose Mourinho,” he said.

“He has managed big characters and he always manages to bring the best of his players. Jose Mourinho is my coaching role model and me, he is the best coach,” he added.

In the final of the men’s football of the African Games, the Black Satellites defeated Uganda by a lone goal through Jerry Afriyie.

