The head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has charged fellow pastors to be truthful to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Demcoratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, men of God close to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama must be bold to tell them the truth.

Prophet Oduro criticized Vice President Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the COVID-19-related tax even after the pandemic.

“I will look into the eyes of Vice President Bawumia and tell him that since COVID, we are still being charged COVID Levy. God will judge you for that. God will judge you, Mr. Mahamudu Bawumia. God will judge you for E-Levy and for all the unfair and unjust actions you have brought to Ghanaians. Tell them, don’t tell them nonsense, God does not bless nonsense.”

Prophet Oduro turned his guns at former President Mahama for the Brazil world cup fiasco.

“I will look into the eyes of President Mahama and say to him that the dollars that were flown to Brazil, God will judge you,” he declared. He condemned the alleged mismanagement and corruption during Mahama’s tenure, adding, “The people who chopped money during your time, God will judge them.”

Watch video below

